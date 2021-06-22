‘Elephant and Piggie’s We’re in a Play’

After many, many requests to once again play and sing together as we did before the pandemic, we are resuming our Musical Jam sessions at the Mantua Center Christian Church on July 16 from 6-8 PM. The address is 4118 Ohio 82 at Mantua Center Road. This will be the first time in 15 months that we have been able to do so since Covid descended upon us and many of us are chomping at the bit to play together again. Not that we have been idle, no, many of us have continued to play together with partners and colleagues during the pandemic and have taken the opportunity to develop our musical skills. Learning new expertise and developing skills frequently spurs one on to newer and better instruments. John Buchanan’s got a new stand-up bass fiddle to add to the mixture. I’ve got a couple new banjos and a guitar, and Kathy Hughes has her mandolin ready to go.