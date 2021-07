Every year, at least one movie comes out that makes me question the integrity of the filmmaking world. I have seen several great movies lately, and I am afraid I got way too comfortable. I am a big fan of a movie being self-aware, but when it is done in the wrong way, it can be one of the most obnoxious things someone can witness. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” was about as obnoxious as it gets, but with an amazing cast, it is hard to completely pummel this film.