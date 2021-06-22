Cancel
VHSL BASEBALL: Other teams have taken it on the chin from the Abingdon Falcons and Jake O'Quinn is among the reasons

By Tim Hayes
heraldcourier.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a rallying cry for Abingdon High School’s baseball team as the Falcons prepare for the state semifinals: Win with Chin. That would be the nickname bestowed upon senior first baseman/outfielder/relief pitcher Jake O’Quinn, who has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top hitters this spring and will look to continue his torrid pace at the plate today when Abingdon (16-0) faces the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs (13-2) in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.

