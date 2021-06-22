VHSL BASEBALL: Other teams have taken it on the chin from the Abingdon Falcons and Jake O'Quinn is among the reasons
Here’s a rallying cry for Abingdon High School’s baseball team as the Falcons prepare for the state semifinals: Win with Chin. That would be the nickname bestowed upon senior first baseman/outfielder/relief pitcher Jake O’Quinn, who has been one of Southwest Virginia’s top hitters this spring and will look to continue his torrid pace at the plate today when Abingdon (16-0) faces the Liberty Christian Academy Bulldogs (13-2) in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals at Liberty University.heraldcourier.com