If you had told someone ten years ago that Hyundai would be a frontrunner in the World Rally Championship, and that it was building class-leading performance cars, they'd most likely laugh in your face. Well, no one is laughing at the amazing progress this Korean manufacturer has made in the last couple of years. While the brand pushes forward with ground-breaking developments in the world of motorsports, it is also continuously improving on its line of N performance cars. Last year Hyundai slipped that the upcoming Elantra N could be coming, and earlier this month, the manufacturer gave us another little tease, but now an official reveals date has been set for July 14.