RuPaul's Drag Race
The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens are more than just L-U-C-K-Y tonight; they're all winners, baby!. VH1's Emmy-winning reality competition series stormed the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, becoming the only unscripted show to win multiple awards at the annual ceremony. In addition to taking the title of Best Competition Series (an honor it shared in a tie with Netflix's The Great British Baking Show), the World of Wonder production's season 13 cast collectively won the Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series honor.people.com