Fourth of July festivities to occur without limits resulting from covid restrictions

MEDINA – This summer brought along a break from COVID restrictions as they were lifted. Because of this, Medina will be holding Fourth of July festivities. “Originally, we wanted to get the word out that we were going to have the parade so the Health Department, before the restrictions were lifted in June, the Health Department said we could have the parade and that we could have the fireworks but that we had to be sure that families were social distanced and if they couldn’t social distance then they had to wear masks,” said Mayor Dennis Hanwell.