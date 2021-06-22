220 volunteers participate in Tygart Valley United Way Day of Action

ELKINS — Thousands of volunteers across the globe came together on Monday to take part in the third-annual United Way Day of Action. Locally, more than 220 volunteers gathered at Elkins City Park for the Tygart Valley United Way event Monday. The volunteers took part in a free lunch and a short meeting before embarking to numerous locations to provide renovation and beautification work. Each volunteer was given a T-shirt and the work was scheduled was from noon to 4 p.m.