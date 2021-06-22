Immaculate Heart Central High School class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2021 class leaders of Immaculate Heart Central High School are Rose L. Gonas, valedictorian, and Sarah N. Kamide, salutatorian. Miss Gonas, daughter of George and Kerri Gonas, Watertown, has an academic average of 96.31. Among awards received are Sisters of St. Joseph Department Awards in history and art, State of New York Comptroller Award, U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award, Bausch & Lomb Science Award, Frontier League Scholar Athlete Awards and New York State Scholarship for Excellence Award.www.nny360.com