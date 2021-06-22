Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Editorial — Much-needed upgrade: State project to replace the bridge spanning Chaumont River

nny360.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile people across the country are waiting to see if members of Congress can reach an agreement on a major infrastructure bill, the state decided to move ahead with a project of its own in Northern New York. The state Department of Transportation announced that it will replace the bridge...

www.nny360.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#State#Chaumont River#Congress#Dot#The Watertown Daily Times#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
Related
Morristown, NYnny360.com

Morristown’s Northumberland Street bridge removal project officially begins

MORRISTOWN — The project to remove the Northumberland Street bridge in the village of Morristown, damaged by massive flooding in 2019, is officially under way. The $2.1 million project to remove the bridge has been funded as part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) implemented by New York state in wake of massive flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in 2019, which ultimately closed the bridge.
Trafficcbs19news

East River Road closed for pipe replacement

CULPEPER — East River Road (Route 6) will close to through traffic from July 12 to July 21 for a pipe replacement. The pipe carries storm water under the road and is between Gravel Hill Road (Route 624), east of Dixie. Gravel Hill Road will be the signed detour route and access to all private entrances will be maintained, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District.
dailyridge.com

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road

Bridge Replacement Project to Close Walk-In-Water Road. A $1.63 million Polk County project to replace the Walk-In-Water Road Bridge over Tiger Creek in rural Lake Wales will close Walk-In-Water Road for three months starting Monday. The bridge, built in 1960, is structurally deficient and is being replaced with a new bridge to meet current standards. During construction, traffic will be detoured around the bridge crossing along State Road 60 (Hesperides Road) and County Road 630E. Depending on traveling destination, the detour could be lengthy for some commuters. Existing site conditions prohibit an alternate crossing. Closing Walk-In-Water Road will accelerate construction schedule and save money. Local residents will still have access to their homesites, but will have to use detour to get to the other side of the bridge.
Trafficnorthwestgeorgianews.com

U.S. Department of Transportation Proposes $16.8 Million in Grant Funding for the US-52 Rural Freight Passing Lanes Project for North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA –As North Dakota continues to improve its economy and infrastructure, U.S. Department of Transportation announced its proposal to award the North Dakota Department of Transportation a $16.8 Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant to construct passing and turning lanes, which will improve safety and reduce travel times.
Politicsnny360.com

Two phases of Massena Central School capital project underway simultaneously

MASSENA — Now that school doors are closed for the summer, contractors are working simultaneously on two phases of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project. “We have a lot of construction under way,” said Edward Bernhauer, an architect for the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm. He...
Missouri Statewestplainsdailyquill.net

MoDOT Seeks Public Input on Statewide Passenger Rail Service in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan. The content will be live through June 16, 2021 and accessible via the MoDOT webpage. The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16. The public is invited to view the information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, ask questions of MoDOT and the project team and leave comments on how passenger rail service can better service the citizens of Missouri. The passenger rail component of the State Freight and Rail Plan examines each of the three Amtrak service options in Missouri – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle – as well as the economic impact of the Missouri River Runner state-sponsored route. Open house participants are also encouraged to complete a survey designed to solicit feedback on recommendations for Missouri’s passenger rail system. The State Freight and Rail Plan identifies current and future trends to help make informed decisions on future investments in the freight and passenger rail industries in Missouri. Freight and rail plans are required documents for the state to receive federal funding for future transportation projects. There are no dedicated federal funding sources for passenger rail, so these funds are vital to the Missouri River Runner’s long-term viability. For additional information on the Missouri Freight and Rail Plan please contact Cheryl Ball, MoDOT 573.526.5578 or Cheryl.Ball@MoDOT.MO.gov .
Monroe County, OHTimes-Leader

Bridging project gaps

WOODSFIELD – Monroe County commissioners received updates on a couple projects that have been in the works for the past few years — the Knowlton Covered Bridge restoration project and the Ohio & Lee sewer project. The restoration of the Knowlton Covered Bridge has been in the works even prior...
Kooskia, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

Expect delays through bridge replacement project

KOOSKIA — Work started Tuesday on replacing the Clear Creek Road Bridge outside of Kooskia. The approximate $1.8 million project is tentatively set for completion by Oct. 31. Roadway users are advised that traffic delays in the construction area may be up to 15 minutes. Just downstream of the Kooskia...
Stearns County, MNknsiradio.com

Congressman Views Stearns County Bridge In Need Of Replacement

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota’s U.S. Congressman viewed a Stearns County bridge deemed deficient and in need of replacement in the next couple of years. The Minnesota Department of Transportation rates bridges on a score of 1 to 100 with anything below a score of 60 rated as deficient, is eligible for federal aid and needs repair or replacement.
Clark County, WAClarkCountyToday

IBRP plans a three-lane replacement Interstate Bridge

Administrator Greg Johnson promises to be data driven on project. At the July 1 Community Advisory Group (CAG) meeting, Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) Administrator Greg Johnson shared that the replacement bridge will have three through lanes. The process has previously revealed that citizens’ primary desire for a replacement bridge is a reduction in traffic congestion. How will three lanes reduce traffic congestion, especially when a replacement bridge will serve the Portland/Vancouver region for the next 100 years?
Trafficwebcenterfairbanks.com

Construction Report: Replacing the Wendell Street Bridge

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Since last summer, the Wendell Street Bridge has been closed to the public while it is being replaced. On Friday, July 2, girders were added to the replacement bridge, which spans the Chena River. Danielle Tessen, Publications Specialist with the Alaska Department of Transportation, explained, “The...
Calcasieu Parish, LAKPLC TV

DOTD announces winch replacement for Black Bayou Bridge

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says beginning Wednesday, July 7, construction will begin on a project that will replace the winch system on the Black Bayou Bridge on LA 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway. The project, which costs $695,260, will remove the hydraulic...
Trafficjeffersontownship.net

Bridge replacement to being on BVR

Morris County will be starting the bridge replacement project at Berkshire Valley Rd and Valley Trail (by Portifino Restaurant) On Tuesday July 7th. They will be installing a temporary light for alternating traffic. Jefferson Township: Morris County will be starting the bridge replacement project at Berkshire Valley Rd and Valley...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

PennDOT Seeking Proposals For P3 Initiative

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is now accepting proposals for transportation projects as part of the Public-Private Partnership program. The private sector proposal period applies to PennDOT’s Major Bridge P3 Initiative. The private development entity chosen for this initiative will enter into a pre-development agreement with PennDOT to design, build,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy