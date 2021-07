Caterina Scorsone has no plans to live on a commune, but for the record, she wouldn't hate it. As the Grey's Anatomy star navigates raising three girls—9-year-old Eliza, 4-year-old Pippa, and 1-year-old Lucinda (aka Lucky)—she's done quite a bit of thinking about how it takes a village. "I have a friend who's a single mom, and she moved into a house with two other single parents so they could all share child care," she says. "It just makes sense! Nobody can do it themselves."