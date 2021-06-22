Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New human organoid mimics the earliest developmental steps of the nervous system in embryos

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe progression from a round ball of cells to an embryo with a head and a tail is one of the most critical steps in an organism's development. But just how cells first start organizing themselves with directionality along this head-to-tail axis is hard to study because it happens in the earliest days of embryonic development, in the confines of a mammal's uterus.

www.news-medical.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Embryos#Stem Cells#Gladstone Institutes#Gladstone Graduate#Crispr Cas9#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceCosmos

‘Technically no longer human’ – Can mRNA COVID-19 vaccines meld with your DNA?

It is becoming increasingly common to see social media posts claiming that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, could alter a person’s DNA. Some posts even go as far as to suggest that nano-machines are being injected into the body. But is there any truth to these rumours? Could an mRNA vaccine be modifying your DNA?
Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
CancerScientist

Cancer Metastasizes Via Fusion of Tumor and Immune Cells: Study

Cancer metastasizes through the fusion of tumor cells with immune cells, according to a case report published online May 28 in Cancer Genetics. “We think what is happening is the initial cancer cells from the primary tumor are blending or hybridizing with immune system cells that respond to the tumor as nonself. By hybridizing with those immune system cells, it looks like ‘self’ so that the immune system doesn’t attack and destroy [the tumor],” says first author Greggory LaBerge, a medical geneticist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who also directs the Denver Police Department’s Forensics and Evidence Division.
News-Medical.net

Research reveals how autonomic nervous system influences deep sleep in sleepwalkers

Somnambulism - otherwise known as sleepwalking - is a phenomenon which has fascinated the public and neurologists for decades, but a lot of what causes it remains a mystery. Affecting up to 4% of adults, sleepwalking is a non-rapid-eye movement (NREM) sleep parasomnia that not only gives someone a poor night's sleep, but also puts them at serious risk of injury and, in some cases, lead to unintended violence against others.
Scienceklkntv.com

VIDEO: Fossil may be evidence of new human species

(KLKN) — Scientists believe they’ve discovered a new species of human, which could change how we look at human evolution. More than 100,000 years ago, several human species coexisted across the globe. Before today, we had identified four different species of humans. Now, a fifth species called Homo longi has...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Mouse embryo is grown in a lab from stem cells and features beating heart and nervous system in breakthrough that could help scientists eventually grow organs for human transplants

A mouse embryo developed from stems cells has a beating heart and is starting to develop muscles, a gut and nervous system while it grows inside a lab at the University of Virginia. Scientists sparked development of the cells by weaving the different types together, allowing it to become 'the...
Sciencepnas.org

New culturing techniques track crucial stage of embryo development

The second week of gestation is crucial for human development, as the growing embryo needs to implant in the mother’s womb to survive. Many early pregnancies fail at this point, but it has been difficult to determine exactly why. Lacking the proper tools, researchers haven’t been able to follow this stage of development in the lab.
ScienceEurekAlert

Introducing 'sci-Space,' a new method for embryo-scale, single-cell spatial transcriptomics

Researchers introduce "sci-Space," a new approach to spatial transcriptomics that can retain single-cell resolution and spatial heterogeneity at scales much larger than previous methods. They used their approach to build single-cell atlases of whole sections of mouse embryos at 14 days of development. Single-cell RNA sequencing methods have led to great advances in understanding how organisms and complex tissues develop. Although cells' spatial organization is central to normal development, homeostasis, and pathophysiology, many single-cell RNA sequencing methods lose valuable contextual spatial information. Those that preserve spatial context between cells can be limited to a specific set of genes and/or a small tissue area. To overcome these challenges, Sanjay Srivatsan and colleagues developed sci-Space, a spatial transcriptomic approach that retains single-cell resolution while also resolving spatial context of cells at larger scales. Srivatsan et al.'s approach uses a grid of barcoded oligos - short, single strands of synthetic DNA - that can be transferred from a slide to nuclei of an overlaid frozen tissue section. According to the authors, sci-Space allows for both the spatial origin and transcriptome for thousands of cells per slide to be obtained. To demonstrate their new technique, Srivatsan et al. applied sci-Space to developing mouse embryos. By capturing spatial coordinates and whole transcriptomes of nearly 120,000 cells, the authors assembled a spatially resolved single-cell atlas of whole day 14 mouse embryo sections and revealed spatially expressed genes across a variety of cell types, including differentiating neurons.
ScienceBBC

New type of ancient human discovered in Israel

Researchers working in Israel have identified a previously unknown type of ancient human that lived alongside our species more than 100,000 years ago. They believe the remains uncovered near the city of Ramla represent one of the "last survivors" of a very ancient human group. The finds consist of a...
SciencePosted by
IBTimes

'New Type Of Early Human' Found In Israel

Bones belonging to a "new type of early human" previously unknown to science have been found in Israel, researchers said Thursday, claiming to have shed new light on human evolution. Excavations in the quarry of a cement plant near the central city of Ramla uncovered prehistoric remains that could not...
ScienceNature.com

Thalamic reticular nucleus impairments and abnormal prefrontal control of dopamine system in a developmental model of schizophrenia: prevention by N-acetylcysteine

Recent evidence showed thalamic abnormalities in schizophrenia involving disruptions to the parvalbumin neurons in the thalamic reticular nucleus (TRN). However, their functional consequences, as well as a potential linkage to oxidative stress, are unclear. The TRN is posited to gate prefrontal control of dopamine neuron activity in the ventral tegmental area (VTA). Thus, we hypothesized that schizophrenia-related TRN abnormalities might contribute to dopamine dysregulation, a well-known feature of the disorder. To test this, in adult rats exposed prenatally to methylazoxymethanol acetate (MAM rats), oxidative impairments to the parvalbumin neurons in the anterior TRN were assessed by immunohistochemistry. Using in vivo electrophysiology, we investigated whether inactivation of the prefrontal cortex would produce differential effects on VTA dopamine neurons in MAM rats. We show that MAM rats displayed reduced markers of parvalbumin and wisteria floribunda agglutinin-labeled perineuronal nets, correlating with increased markers of oxidative stress (8-oxo-7, 8-dihydro-20-deoxyguanosine, and 3-nitrotyrosine). Moreover, MAM rats displayed heightened baseline and abnormal prefrontal control of VTA dopamine neuron activity, as tetrodotoxin-induced inactivation of the infralimbic prefrontal cortex decreased the dopamine population activity, contrary to the normal increase in controls. Such dopamine neuron dysregulation was recapitulated by enzymatic perineuronal net digestion in the TRN of normal rats. Furthermore, juvenile (postnatal day 11–25) antioxidant treatment (N-acetyl-cysteine, 900 mg/L drinking water) prevented all these impairments in MAM rats. Our findings suggest that early accumulation of oxidative stress in the TRN may shape the later onset of schizophrenia pathophysiology, highlighting redox regulation as a potential target for early intervention.
WorldMySanAntonio

Evidence of a New Human Ancestor Emerges in Northern China

In 1933, a group of workers were building a bridge over the Songhua River near Harbin, China, when they made an unexpected discovery: a fossilized human skull that appeared to be very, very old. One of the workers hid the skull in an abandoned well, worried that it might be taken away by invading Japanese forces. The man who hid it died in 2018, but not before telling his grandson the whole story. So writes Ian Sample at The Guardian, and what follows offers an even more compelling narrative.
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Hacking your body’s nervous system for stress-relief

It is incredible how much our nervous system can influence how we feel and act in our everyday lives. Depending on the situation, this can be both a good and a bad thing. That is why the nervous system is an important aspect of our bodies to understand, because when we do we can better correct it when it goes a bit haywire in the face of all those lovely, existential stressors of modern living.
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the editor's summary. Cancer-targeting vaccines are a promising therapy for patients after tumor removal. However, tumor tissues may not be strongly immunogenic, limiting vaccine efficacy. Here, Chen and colleagues developed an individualized cancer vaccine by incorporating cell membranes from the bacteria Escherichia coli and autologous tumor cell membranes into nanoparticles that could be given after tumor resection. The authors showed that these hybrid membrane nanoparticles induced strong tumor-specific immune responses with improved survival and long-term protection against tumor rechallenge in mice. There was no evidence of immune system overstimulation from bacterial cell wall contamination. These findings support the further development of these postoperative individualized cancer vaccines.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study says mRNA COVID vaccines are effective against Lambda variant

Researchers in the United States have conducted a study suggesting that the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines that are currently being rolled out in many countries should be effective against the C.37 lineage (lambda variant) of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The C.37 lineage, which has been categorized...

Comments / 0

Community Policy