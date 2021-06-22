Cancel
Mediterranean diet combined with a daily bout of exercise can stave off dementia

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been named the world's best diet for weight loss, but now researchers at the University of South Australia are confident that the Mediterranean Diet - combined with a daily bout of exercise - can also stave off dementia, slowing the decline in brain function that is commonly associated with older age.

www.news-medical.net
