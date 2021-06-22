Stamkos, Vasilevskiy pace Lightning's 8-0 rout of Islanders

Key to their seven-game series win, the Bolts managed to break through New York's structured style of play, as well as overcome injuries to Erik Cernak and Nikita Kucherov. In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Lightning faced Florida and Carolina, two teams that, while not identical, both like to push the pace of play. The New York Islanders are a different type of opponent. The Islanders play a tight, structured game, meaning that their players tend to be in the right pace at the right time and make the right decisions with the puck. It can be hard to generate scoring chances against them during five-on-five play. Their sound structure not only helps the defensive side of their game, it also fuels their offensive attack. It can lead to opposition turnovers and counter chances for New York. Also, the Islanders play a physical, straightforward game, which means their ability to win puck battles on the forecheck leads to offensive zone possession time. And since their structured style also includes how they move the puck in the offensive zone, they can make life difficult on the other team to regain possession and alleviate pressure. A puck may come out to center ice, but the Islanders are in position to move it right back in.