The top-seeded Telluride High School girls soccer team’s storied season came to an end Saturday at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs at the hands of Dawson School, a scoring juggernaut that handed the previously unbeaten Miners a 15-4 loss. Telluride went into the 2A championship match with a 12-0 record. Second-seed Dawson came into the tournament at 11-1. The girls will return to Telluride with the silver trophy to display proudly, a fine memento for not only an undefeated regular season, but one that made THS history. This team is the first in Miner history to make it to the 2A championship finals.