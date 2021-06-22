Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky by Heart: Sharing the stories of some of Kentucky's strong and inspiring women

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 17 days ago
I look forward to speaking at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Women and Young Farmer Leadership Summit in Covington, on July 16. Knowing my audience will include a host of community-involved women who give of themselves generously for others, my topic will center on ordinary, yet heroic Kentucky women from the last several decades. It’s a message to inspired individuals about other inspired individuals, and I believe the connection can create great synergy.

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

