Kentucky by Heart: Sharing the stories of some of Kentucky’s strong and inspiring women
I look forward to speaking at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Women and Young Farmer Leadership Summit in Covington, on July 16. Knowing my audience will include a host of community-involved women who give of themselves generously for others, my topic will center on ordinary, yet heroic Kentucky women from the last several decades. It’s a message to inspired individuals about other inspired individuals, and I believe the connection can create great synergy.www.nkytribune.com