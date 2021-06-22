Cancel
The 4th Annual Neuro Challenge Parkinson's EXPO A Global Virtual Interactive Experience

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 4th Annual Parkinson’s Expo presented by Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s on June 12, 2021 welcomed over 1100 virtual attendees from 36 states and 14 international countries. Dr. Sara Grivetti, Neuro Challenge CEO, welcomed attendees and shared how important it is for Neuro Challenge to make this vast array of resources available to the Parkinson’s community. “Parkinson’s Disease is complex and affects each person in different ways. Therefore, Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson’s provides an array of services and programs designed to help people navigate the complexity of their disease. We are proud to offer our services and the Parkinson’s Expo at no charge to the person impacted by Parkinson’s and their care partner. This is due to the generous contributions from our sponsors and donors.”

