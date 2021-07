Over the last couple of months, the latest Yeezy model to be getting some love has been the brand new Adidas Yeezy 450. This is a shoe that had been teased for years and now that it is finally on the market, fans are doing everything they can to get their hands on a pair. The very first colorway sold out instantly and today, the "Dark Slate" offering was sold to the masses for the very first time. Moving forward, fans are anticipating some brand new colorways and it seems as though Kanye has no plans on disappointing people.