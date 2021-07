TAMPA — Few people outside the Lightning locker room see the work goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy puts in behind the scenes or the drive he has to be the best at his position. They don’t see him sweating out 225-pound leg-lift sets on a Friday night after a game. They don’t see how much he hates to lose, or how focused he gets going into a game. All they see are the dynamic saves, the way he can control a game in front of the net.