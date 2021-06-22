Film Festival Flix and blk. International, LLC Team Up to Benefit Hospital Heroes
NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. When the Queens World Film Festival chose to honor the entire Elmhurst Hospital staff with the Spirit of Queens Award, they pledged that every one of the 6000 employees of Elmhurst would be given a full-access pass to the film festival. The Queens community, and the film festival community took action, purchasing the Heroes of Elmhurst festival passes reserved by Film Festival Flix, the virtual platform host of the hybrid-model 11th Annual QWFF.www.timesunion.com