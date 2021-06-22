Cancel
Conan: One Last Paul Rudd Mac and Me Clip for the Road

By Bethy Squires
Vulture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Rudd crashed Bill Hader’s final Conan performance. And you already know what he did. I mean, c’mon, Paul Rudd has been showing the same clip from Mac and Me on Conan O’Brien’s show (whatever network it may be on) since 2004. You didn’t think he’d let O’Brien leave without saying good-bye to Mac, did you?

After almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.
