Bonobo, Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin to headline Cityfox Regenerate at the Brooklyn Mirage
Bonobo, Maceo Plex, and Stephan Bodzin in one place. Where? Only at the Brooklyn Mirage. On July 3, Cityfox Regenerate will burst back onto Brooklyn's live programming scene to shoulder Brooklyn Mirage reopening duties. Following the venue's July 1 and July 2 events featuring MEDUZA and REZZ, respectively, Cityfox Regenerate will position 11 acts across two stages for a memorable evening threaded with music from fellow acts such as Rinzen, Chloé Caillet, Kate Simko and more.