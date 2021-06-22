Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bonobo, Maceo Plex, Stephan Bodzin to headline Cityfox Regenerate at the Brooklyn Mirage

By Sami Weisband
dancingastronaut.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonobo, Maceo Plex, and Stephan Bodzin in one place. Where? Only at the Brooklyn Mirage. On July 3, Cityfox Regenerate will burst back onto Brooklyn’s live programming scene to shoulder Brooklyn Mirage reopening duties. Following the venue’s July 1 and July 2 events featuring MEDUZA and REZZ, respectively, Cityfox Regenerate will position 11 acts across two stages for a memorable evening threaded with music from fellow acts such as Rinzen, Chloé Caillet, Kate Simko and more.

dancingastronaut.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maceo Plex
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bonobo#Cityfox Regenerate#Meduza#Rezz#Chlo#Cityfox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Five choice cuts to prepare for dual evenings of deadmau5 at the Brooklyn Mirage

From July 10 – 11, the Brooklyn Mirage will transform to the house of mau5, with deadmau5 taking New Yorkers through his vast catalog of classic staples and current cuts. The can’t-miss affair will be the mau5trap label boss’ first booking in New York this year, and the two shows are notably his sole city appearances at present.
Festivaledmidentity.com

III Points Festival Drops Daily Lineups for 2021 Edition

The daily lineups for III Points Festival 2021 have finally arrived with the announcement of single-day tickets as well. Miami is one of the true party capitals of the world with some of the best nightclubs to groove the night (and day) away at, along with a plethora of festivals that dance music lovers can attend. Helping further prove that point is none other than III Points Festival, a multi-day experience at Mana Wynwood that is set to feature a dynamic lineup with major names in rock, hip-hop, indie, and of course, electronic as well.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Stream Sub Focus’ drum ‘n’ bass recasting of John Summit’s ‘Deep End’

Sub Focus has rhythmically altered Beatport’s longest-running #1 single, “Deep End,” by John Summit. Named one of Pete Tong’s “Essential New Tunes” in 2020, the original mix was an instant smash. What’s more, SIDEPIECE bolstered the tune’s appeal with an official remix that took TikTok by storm. Now, English veteran producer Sub Focus presents his own drum ‘n’ bass recasting of “Deep End,” streaming exclusively on Audius.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

Mix of the Week – Lake Turner

This week’s ‘Mix of the Week’ comes from Lake Turner. His mix was curated as part of Max Cooper’s ‘Mesh Series’ which is a mix series where Max Cooper commissions artists to make an hour-long mix of whatever inspires them to experiment, produce, and listen to in their own time.
Entertainmentdancingastronaut.com

No tricks, just treats: Escape Halloween unveils first phase of 2021 lineup featuring Zedd, Eric Prydz, Tchami, and more

From October 29 – 30, Escape Halloween will spook Southern California with a lineup of 30-plus artists including Zedd, Tchami, Eric Prydz, Noisia, Baauer, KSHMR, DJ Snake, Loud Luxury, Ganja White Night, Lucii, and many, many more. The Halloween affair will feature a head-to-head performances from Doctor P and Funtcase, Machinedrum and Holly, and Loco Dice and Nicole Moudaber, while welcoming stage takeovers from Audiotistic, Basscon, Bassrush, and Factory 93.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: Ray Volpe releases sanctifying melodic bass single ‘Never Be Alone’

Ray Volpe further stakes his sonic flag in melodic dubstep terrain with “Never Be Alone,” his follow-up his six-track Mixed Feelings EP, issued via Subsidia Records in June. “Never Be Alone,” which initially surfaced all the way back in November of 2020 when Volpe shared a preview of the track to his Twitter page, walks out as a sweet-toned bass record that’s entirely written, produced, and sung by Volpe himself. Having made its live debut during his guest appearance for Jason Ross’ ATLAS series on Insomniac TV in April, the original has emphatically remained one of Volpe’s most sought-after IDs and also arrives on the heels of his Webster Hall show announcement for September 17.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Insomniac Reveals Lineup for Escape Halloween 2021

Insomniac just dropped the lineup for Escape Halloween including artists like VNSSA, DJ Snake, Eric Prydz, Trampa, ARTBAT, and more!. We’re 117 days away from the most wonderful time of year, Halloween – and Insomniac is ready to turn our fears into a reality for two glorious days with the help of the Witch Doctor and his terrorizing circus at Escape Halloween. Set to take place October 29-30 at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, the 10th edition of this renowned festival will allow those who enter the gates to immerse themselves in the thrill of the horror and supernatural production elements while also catching some stunning sets along the way.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Supertaste propel ‘Super Classic’ EP rollout with ‘Spins’

Imbued with indie-electronic sensibilities that tangle with light tempos, synth melodies, and instrumental texture, “Spins” is synth wave satisfaction that surfaces as the fourth snippet of Super Classic sound. Walking in the wake of “Super Classic“—with which Supertaste formalized their plans for the forthcoming EP—”Neon Prayer,” and “In Your Head,” “Spins” slips out of the Brooklyn-based production pair’s studio with poise. Exemplifying the sonic ethos of Supertaste’s sophomore EP—described by the duo as “Bon Iver, but make it disco”—in a silky three-minute and 33-second stint, “Spins” is available to stream below.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Premiere: EVAN GIIA sets a Reo Cragun, MEMBA collaboration ‘In Motion’

Ask EVAN GIIA to describe her sound, and she’ll distill it in two words: “pretty bangers.” Ask for her latest example of a pretty banger—”a combination of beautiful verses with big banging choruses,” per GIIA—and you’ll get “In Motion.” Carrying a vocal kiss from Reo Cragun, “In Motion” marries the New Yorker’s verses with his in a fluid lyrical interplay. The added bonus? MEMBA‘s production touch.
Musicedmidentity.com

SLANDER Announces Lineup for STARBASE Music Festival 2021

Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, NGHTMRE, San Holo, Subtronics, and more are set to join SLANDER at STARBASE Music Festival in October. As the sound of melodic bass continues to spread throughout the dance music scene, it was only a matter of time before festivals centered around the style began to surface. SLANDER, one of the duos who have been driving the genre forward with their unique blend of styles and jaw-dropping productions, is looking to help accomplish just that with their newly announced STARBASE Music Festival.
Festivaldancingastronaut.com

Illenium, Alison Wonderland, Excision and more announced for HiJinx NYE festival

This New Year’s Eve weekend, HiJinx will be returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a two-day festival. The lineup features artists across electronic genre lines, including headliners Alison Wonderland, Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, Jauz b2b Kayzo, and Louis The Child. Other highlights include performances from Said The Sky, Wooli, LSDREAM, and Wreckno.
Musicedmidentity.com

The ASOT 1000 Utrecht Lineup Has Landed

John O’Callaghan, Solarstone, Bryan Kearney, and plenty more will join Armin van Buuren for the ASOT 1000 celebration in Utrecht!. The celebrations surrounding A State of Trance (ASOT) kicked off earlier this year as the renowned broadcast helmed by Armin van Buuren reached its milestone 1000th episode. Not only did they count down some of the biggest tunes that graced the show over the past two decades in the lead-up, but crafted up a special experience for their faithful followers around the globe. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic pushed the official party for ASOT 1000 in Utrecht to the month of September, with editions in Moscow and Krakow announced soon after for October, but the hype hasn’t plateaued for the upcoming show in the slightest.
Musicrevolution935.com

Eric Prydz land on Sensorium Galaxy

The Swedish artist has partnered with Sensorium Galaxy, a virtual reality platform for digital entertainment that intends to bridge the gap between the analog and digital world, between real and virtual. The performances of Eric Prydz will take place on PRISM, one of the planets of the virtual multiverse Sensorium Galaxy. Other artists such as David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have already landed on this futuristic virtual stage.
Festivalmxdwn.com

Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Bonobo, Diplo and Bob Moses

While the EDM Elements Music & Arts Festival was originally planned for 2020 and then couldn’t happen for obvious reasons, the festival management announced the 2021 Lineup. Both years’ lineups are pretty similar, with only a few changes. The festival promises performances of over 70 EDM artists but also an activity-filled time for the Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, 2021, in Lakewood, PA.
Musicedmidentity.com

Mysteryland Unveils Lineup for 2021 Edition

Eric Prydz, Alesso, DJ Snake, Timmy Trumpet, Carl Cox, and over 300 other artists are set to take the stage at Mysteryland this August. As one of the most storied festivals on the planet, Mysteryland has continued to impress with each passing edition. While last year couldn’t take place due to the ongoing pandemic, the summertime Dutch staple is set to move forward on August 27-29 at the picturesque venue nestled in the Floriade Terrain in Haarlemmermeer, The Netherlands. And today, as the dates for the festival begin to appear on the horizon, Mysteryland has unveiled the news that their attendees have all been waiting for… the 2021 lineup!
Musicweownthenitenyc.com

Simina Grigoriu Releases ‘Techno Monkey Remixed Vol. 1 on Kuukou Records

Almost exactly five years to the day since her critically acclaimed Techno Monkey EP first did its damage across international airwaves and packed, sweaty warehouses, Berlin-based artiste and Kuukou Records label boss Simina Grigoriu now breathes fresh life into one of the most iconic records in her expansive career discography, as she announces a Techno Monkey remix project of colossal proportions.
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

HiJinx Announces Lineup for NYE 2021

Alison Wonderland, ILLENIUM, Excision, GRiZ and more are set to play the 2021 edition of HiJinx and help guide attendees into the new year!. Over the last few years, excluding 2020 of course, HiJinx has delivered one of the biggest shows on the East Coast to celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. Past editions of the two-day event have featured some of the top names in the bass music scene who have taken the stage at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia – and they’re gearing up for another huge one as they mark their return on December 30-31 this year.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Highup and Tigerlily team up for ‘Lollipop’

Two Australian talents, Highup and Tigerlily have teamed up to drop the dancefloor-filling smash “Lollipop.” The upbeat and bouyant production is the latest from Don Diablo’s HEXAGON Records. True to the imprint’s pedigree, “Lollipop” wastes no time heating up with a festival anthem approach and a catchy as hell vocal sample. A driving, bouncy drop keeps things big and bombastic while brassy horns transport you straight to the front of a festival stage. The duo’s first collaboration together leaves us wanting more… and as clubs and festivals open up around the world, Highup and Tigerlily are ready to soundtrack our well-earned return to booty-shaking and foot-stomping.

Comments / 0

Community Policy