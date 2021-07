After adapting to a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic last summer, the Tribeca Film Festival returned to its in-person format a few weeks ago, looking to introduce giddy audiences to ambitious filmmakers in a city in which culture and folklore stagnated 15 months ago. Showing films approved by the festival from both this year and the previous year, the festival expanded its venue—likely to accommodate for the additional film screenings and for social distancing—by constructing several outdoor community screenings across New York’s five boroughs. The result was both a festival that was safe and easy to attend, but also a clear indicator that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the resilient city has recovered.