Ryman Auditorium Announces Special One Night Only Event Featuring JAKE OWEN & FRIENDS: A CONCERT MADE FOR YOU – On July 15

NASHVILLE, TENN. – Multi-Platinum entertainer Jake Owen has invited some of his friends and fellow songwriters to join him on the Ryman Auditorium stage for the JAKE OWEN & FRIENDS: A CONCERT MADE FOR YOU event on Thursday, July 15. Proceeds from this special, one night only show will benefit the CMA Foundation and their efforts to improve and sustain high-quality music education programs across the US, as they work to ensure every child has the opportunity to participate in music. Guaranteed to be a night chock full of surprises, tickets go on sale for the must-see show this Friday, June 25 at 10am CT and can be purchased HERE.