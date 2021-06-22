Nashville’s Woman In Black Jordan Rainer Releases Edgy Music Video For Her Latest Release Black Water Rise – Premiered Exclusively on The Country Network

AUSTIN, Texas – Eclectic Indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE delights audiences with the music video for her passionate single “Under The Sky.” The gracefully crafted music video was produced and directed by MacDUFFiE herself as she draws viewers in, calling them to recognize all of the natural beauty that the world provides. MacDUFFiE translates her own personal experiences of exposure to the atmosphere around her through both dreamy and dynamic visuals. The music video for “Under The Sky,” was premiered by WBRC Birmingham Fox 6 News today and the single is available to stream and download on all digital platforms by visiting HERE!”