Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Nashville’s Woman In Black Jordan Rainer Releases Edgy Music Video For Her Latest Release Black Water Rise – Premiered Exclusively on The Country Network –

By Press Release
thecountrynote.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. –Fire spittin’ guitar slingin’ country gal Jordan Rainer is back and raising smoke with her official music video for her latest release Black Water Rise. The official music video premiered exclusively on The Country Network and immediately got added to their playlist rotation. You can view this on your local TV station or stream online HERE. You can also watch the video HERE. Black Water Rise is also available on all digital streaming platforms.

www.thecountrynote.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Tobymac
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Travis Tritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Black Water#The Country Network#Music Row#Cma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

Premiere: Alexa Dark Has A New Video Out For Her Debut Track ‘Fade To Black And Blue’

The NYC-based artist Alexa Dark releases her new music video for the track Fade to Black and Blue. Watch the video below. The track claims a certain vibe of vintage tone—visible in the video as well—as Alexa Dark reveals her mesmerizing vocals. The alternative rock song is flouting the genre with the artist’s exceptional musical flexibility. Alexa Dark derives her inspiration from her multicultural background and diverse musical drive to create her tracks.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Gerle releases new single “Worst Song Ever”

Showered in empowerment, Gerle explores the unique divinity of being human, knowing that every person can illuminate, can radiate, can be open and raw, feel sorrow, question tomorrow. She recognizes the need to help restore our humanity, our sense of decency, to ourselves, to the community. People can embrace their being, their sense of deity, their sexuality, their morality, their abnormalities.
Musictheyoungfolks.com

Music Premiere: Plain Mister Smith Releases Silky, Melodic “Strange Strangers”

Plain Mister Smith introduces his brand-new single, “Strange Strangers,” featuring Jordan Klassen. “Strange Strangers” is lifted from Plain Mister Smith’s upcoming self-titled EP. The genesis of the EP occurred, according to Plain Mister Smith, aka Mark Jowett, when he experienced a vision one night. A man dressed in a pinstripe...
Musickoxe.com

Maddie & Tae release their video for “Woman You Got”

Maddie & Tae have released the video for their song “Woman You Got.” The song, which was released as a single in March, is the first preview of the follow-up to their album The Way It Feels. Maddie Font (neé Marlow) and Tae Kerr (neé Dye) penned the song with...
Musicthecountrynote.com

Exclusive First Listen: Caleb Young Band’s “Down In Flames”

Since 2015, Caleb Young Band has been perfecting their genre-bending sound of country and rock paired with authentic lyrics, leading up to their first two singles – “Long Road Home” and “Friend For Tonight” – released just last year. This Friday (7/9), the Texas quintet are set to release their debut 5-track EP Down In Flames, and today they are exclusively premiering the title track with The Country Note.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ARMORED SAINT Releases Music Video For 'Lone Wolf'

Long-running Southern California metallers have released the official music video for the song "Lone Wolf". The clip was directed by Robert Graves who previously produced the videos for ARMORED SAINT's "End Of The Attention Span" and "Missile To Gun". "Lone Wolf" is taken from. 's eighth full-length album, "Punching The...
MusicPunknews.org

King Woman release “Psychic Wound” video

King Woman have released a music video for their song "Psychic Wound". The video was directed by Muted Windows. The song is off their upcoming album Celestial Blues due out July 30 via Relapse Records. The band will also be playing a handful of shows later this year. King Woman released Created in the Image of Suffering in 2017. Check out the video and tour dates below.
Alabama StateCMT

WATCH: Tim McGraw Joins Alabama for Memorable Onstage Collaboration

Tim McGraw recently got the chance to fulfill two items on his bucket list. He finally got the chance to see legendary country group Alabama perform in concert, and he joined the group’s Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen onstage for a collaboration, during the first of two concerts Alabama headlined at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and 3.
Austin, TXguitargirlmag.com

CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE Releases “Under The Sky” Music Video

AUSTIN, Texas – Eclectic Indie singer-songwriter CARRiNGTON MacDUFFiE delights audiences with the music video for her passionate single “Under The Sky.” The gracefully crafted music video was produced and directed by MacDUFFiE herself as she draws viewers in, calling them to recognize all of the natural beauty that the world provides. MacDUFFiE translates her own personal experiences of exposure to the atmosphere around her through both dreamy and dynamic visuals. The music video for “Under The Sky,” was premiered by WBRC Birmingham Fox 6 News today and the single is available to stream and download on all digital platforms by visiting HERE!”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE Releases Music Video For 'Thoughts & Prayers'

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE has shared the official music video for its single "Thoughts & Prayers". The song remains a standout from the band's most recent full-length album, "Disguise". The visual was notably directed by MOTIONLESS IN WHITE guitarist Ricky Olson, marking his first time in the director's chair. Olson commented:...
Behind Viral VideosColumbia Daily Tribune

Country singer, TikTok sensation Alexandra Kay headed to Rose Music Hall

Blending old-school sounds and new-school methods seems to be working out just fine for Alexandra Kay. The country sensation arrives later this month for a sold-out show at Rose Music Hall with a social-media platform large enough to scrape the sky. Kay, who grew up across the Illinois border from St. Louis in Waterloo, carries more than 500,000 Facebook fans and nearly 2 million TikTok followers everywhere she goes.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Wolff & Co. Releases Music Video “Take Me Home”

Nashville, TN – Up and coming country stars Wolff &Co. release their first ever music video, “Take Me Home”. “Take Me Home” , Wolff & Co.’s latest video is the perfect American anthem for the summer. With powerful lyrics such as “In the land of the free there is still hope for you and me”, and “Take me home to the land of the free and brave”, these words inspire pride in our country and hope for the future, while appreciating what it means to live in the land of the free and the sacrifices many have made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy