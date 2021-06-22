Nashville’s Woman In Black Jordan Rainer Releases Edgy Music Video For Her Latest Release Black Water Rise – Premiered Exclusively on The Country Network –
NASHVILLE, Tenn. –Fire spittin’ guitar slingin’ country gal Jordan Rainer is back and raising smoke with her official music video for her latest release Black Water Rise. The official music video premiered exclusively on The Country Network and immediately got added to their playlist rotation. You can view this on your local TV station or stream online HERE. You can also watch the video HERE. Black Water Rise is also available on all digital streaming platforms.www.thecountrynote.com