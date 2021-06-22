Smithfield Brings Their Undeniable Harmonies and Commanding Stage Presence to Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley Thursday Night (6/17)
DUO PLAYED THEIR CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED NEW TOWN EP LIVE FOR THE FIRST TIME. NNASHVILLE, TENN. – Last Thursday night, Country duo SmithField took the stage at Nashville’s long-standing venue 3rd & Lindsley to perform songs off their just released EP NEW TOWN. The night kicked off with a round featuring the writers from the EP and closed out with SmithField mesmerizing the capacity crowd with every song off NEW TOWN while sprinkling in fan-favorites such as Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” and SmithField’s breakout track “Hey Whiskey.” Bringing the release party to fans worldwide, the duo partnered with American Songwriter for a top-notch livestream experience via nugs.net.www.thecountrynote.com