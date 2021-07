Viewers of ITV’s Lorraine were left confused when a presenter proudly shared his selfie with a Jurgen Klopp lookalike, apparently in the belief the man in the picture was in fact the real Liverpool manager.Jonathan Swain had explained to host Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday morning just how much he had enjoyed being present at Wembley on Tuesday to see England’s historic Euro 2020 victory over Germany.He told viewers he had even been lucky enough to meet a famous face in the build-up to the match.“‘As I was going into the stadium last night, I caught up with Jurgen Klopp as...