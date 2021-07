Residents throughout the county have heard rumors regarding a warehouse operated by Amazon being established in Rock Springs -- rumors that may hold little truth to them. Both Green River City Councilman Gary Killpack and Rock Springs City Councilman David Halter both said they were told the e-commerce giant was looking to expand into Rock Springs, with Killpack saying the rumor he heard focused on the company using the former Halliburton building on Blairtown Road as its warehouse. Laura Leigh, the Rock Springs City Planner, said she had heard rumors as well, but had not seen anything submitted to the city.