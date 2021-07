With the halfway point of 2021 fast approaching, we decided to take stock of the last six months by tasking the lovable and enthusiastic Push Square community with ranking its favourite PlayStation games of the year so far. That resulted in more than 5,000 votes placed across the past five days, with PS5 exclusives clashing and PS4 experiences still riding high. It leaves us with an excellent top 10 list that surely has at least something for everyone. But if not, we've still got half the year left for you to find something to love. So, let's take a look at your top 10 PS5, PS4 games of 2021 so far.