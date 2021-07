There's simply no such thing as too many phone chargers. That's especially true when you're bouncing around all summer from place to place leaving a trail of cords and plugs in your wake. For today only, you can score a quick two-pack of iHome wireless stand chargers for $12 (plus $10 shipping) on SideDeal and keep that phone juiced. The chargers are compatible with any of the latest iPhone and Android smartphones and the same model is about double the price on Amazon.