Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Dueling Winning Streaks

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Padres, who are third in the NL and NL west with a 42-32 record, cannot take second place this series as they are 3.5 games behind L.A. This is the first meeting between the clubs since San Diego took three out of four at Dodger Stadium in April. The Dodgers have a 3-4 record against the Padres so far this season. Julio Urias takes the mound in the series opener and looks build off his last start where he went 5.2 innings and allowed two earned runs against the Philadelphia Phillies.

