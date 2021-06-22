Letter to the editor: Stefanik elected, editors weren't

Good old Ken and Will, the partisan duo. Many people I know have stopped subscribing to the Post-Star because of their blatant left-wing positions. They seem to print a lot about the “insurrection.” BTW no one has been charged with “insurrection.” They continue to print derogatory editorials of our overwhelmingly elected representative Elise Stefanik. Elise’s record is not hard-right as many portray. The reason is, she represents her district.