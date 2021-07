Adbert Alzolay intended to trash his last outing in Los Angeles and move on. No watching video or dissecting why he labored that day, one of the few times this season Alzolay looked completely out of sync on the mound. It’s a mature approach for the 26-year-old right-hander who is trying to establish himself as a reliable starter for the Chicago Cubs. He showed no signs of carrying over those struggles into his start Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds.