Inside the Dodgers: The Zach Reks effect
The most interesting aspect of the Dodgers' roster this season has been their bench – not the most satisfying, not the most electric, but certainly the least predictable. The group has included, at times, 22-year-old Keibert Ruiz and 41-year-old Albert Pujols. There have been low points (Edwin Rios, Sheldon Neuse, Luke Raley and DJ Peters combined to strike out 74 times and collect 28 hits) and high ones (Pujols, Andy Burns' walk-up music, Steven Souza Jr. taking over a game).www.dailydodgers.com