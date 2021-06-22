Cancel
Letter: Something to keep in mind

Holland Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was reading my Bible today Sunday and I came upon information I feel is appropriate today regarding those who are in power and making decisions affecting peoples' lives. Isaiah 10:1-4 says on social justice: "Woe to those who enact unjust statutes and who write oppressive decrees. Depriving the needy of judgment and robbing my people’s poor of their rights. Making widows their plunder, and orphans their prey! What will you do on the day of punishment, when ruin comes from afar? To whom will you flee for help? Where will you leave your wealth, lest it sink beneath the captive or fall beneath the slain? For all this, his wrath is not turned back, his hand is still outstretched."

