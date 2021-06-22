Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A beach hazards statement is issued when threats such as strong rip currents...elevated surf heights...minor tidal overflow...or lightning are possible at local beaches. Obey posted warning signs and flags and talk to a lifeguard before swimming. Use caution when in or near the water and always swim near a lifeguard. Target Area: Orange County Coastal BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...High tides will bring potential for minor tidal overflow and beach erosion. * WHERE...Orange County beaches. * WHEN...Evenings Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide each day at beach and harbor areas. Enhanced beach erosion is also expected. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide near 7.0 feet will occur between 6 PM to 10 PM Tuesday evening, 630 PM to 1030 PM Wednesday evening and 730 PM to 1130 PM Thursday evening. Highest tides Wednesday and Thursday.