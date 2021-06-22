Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Thank You, Elvis’: Andrus’ return home inspires dreams of winning, both in Arlington and Oakland

Janesville Gazette
 16 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Rangers handed out bobbleheads of Elvis Andrus Monday. Sure, they had been around since last year, but nevertheless, it’s the thought. When Oakland’s lineup was introduced before the Rangers’ eventual 8-3 win, Chuck Morgan gave a little extra pause after Andrus’ name for fans to cheer. And they did warmly. After the first inning, they played a welcome back video full of highlights, high-jinx and smiles as a tribute. And when he came to the plate in the second, the fans stood and applauded and Kyle Gibson backed off the mound to allow Andrus to feel the thanks of 20,259 fans.

www.gazettextra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Gibson
Person
John
Person
Elvis
Person
Elvis Andrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Fangraphs#Al#Baseball Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBMLB

Andrus on 'tough' TX return; Ramón in RF?

As Elvis Andrus stepped into the batter’s box in Arlington on Monday evening, the first time he had done so as a visitor in his career, he found himself overcome with emotion. “It was a tough day,” Andrus said of his first game back. “I knew it was going to...
MLBNBC Bay Area

Elvis Andrus Hopes First Athletics Homer Leads to Many More

Andrus hopes first homer with A's leads to many, many more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. They say timing is everything, but in this case, it wasn’t enough. Elvis Andrus hit a massive game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the Athletics' 3-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings on Friday night. It was his first homer of the season and it came at the perfect time.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Productive in win

Andrus went 1-for-4 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a run and a stolen base in a win over the Giants on Sunday. The veteran shortstop extended the Athletics' lead to 5-0 with his sixth-inning sac fly, while the stolen base was Andrus' sixth of the season. The solid effort Sunday was an extension of what has been a productive June for Andrus, one in which he's now generated a .270/.313/.382 slash line with 10 doubles, 10 RBI, six walks, three steals and 13 runs across 96 plate appearances.
MLBSentinel & Enterprise

Elvis Andrus hits timely home run, but A’s lose to Red Sox in extras

OAKLAND — The Oakland Coliseum’s biggest crowd since 2019 witnessed an extra-inning loss Friday night that came down to one perfect throw home. The A’s lost to the Boston Red Sox 3-2 in 10 innings in front of 32,000 fans as Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez extinguished the A’s threat to tie or win the ten-inning game with a throw home to get Seth Brown out at home on Sean Murphy’s fly ball to center field.
MLBdallassportsfanatic.com

Fans get their chance to welcome back former Rangers Nomar Mazara and Elvis Andrus this week

The current homestand features two Rangers who’ve influenced the organization in their tenure, Elvis Andrus and Nomar Mazara. Now Friday is Elvis’ second stint as a visitor at Globe Life Field as the Athletics and Rangers met June 21-24. The initial ovation for Elvis was loud, and the fans thanked Andrus for his eleven years as the starting shortstop for Texas. It sent shivers down my spine, and I reminisced about the successful clubs Elvis was a part of.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees and Mets are both in the hunt thanks to mediocre divisions

The Mets have been in first place since May 8 yet averaged barely 17,000 fans per game since restored to full capacity. The Yankees, though floundering with a multitude of issues, have still never been very far from first place, but averaged barely 25,000 on this recent homestand. So what gives? As Howie Rose remarked on the air the other day upon surveying a more than half empty Citi Field in ...
Nehawka, NEFremont Tribune

Nationals win both games of doubleheader

NEHAWKA – Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes created smiles on the baseball diamond Thursday night by sweeping a home doubleheader. The Nationals defeated North Bend/Morse Bluff in a pair of games at Nehawka Ballpark. Junior Legion players won in the final at-bat of their matchup and the E-M/N Seniors dominated their game. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka...
MLBDenver Post

Oakland’s Matt Olson to compete in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Oakland first baseman Matt Olson on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Entering Tuesday’s games, the 27-year-old Olson is batting .283 for the Athletics this season with 20 home runs, which is tied for sixth-most in the American League.
MLBdallassun.com

Juan Soto, Joey Gallo round out Home Run Derby lineup

This year's Home Run Derby field welcomed its final two sluggers Wednesday. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto announced he will join the lineup for Monday's derby, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo would take part as well. Soto and Gallo cap off the eight-man...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Valdez expected to start as Houston hosts Oakland

Oakland Athletics (49-37, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (52-33, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (9-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (5-1, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -152, Athletics +133; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBaudacy.com

Joey Gallo to compete in Home Run Derby

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Get ready to see some moonshots because Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo will compete in MLB's Home Run Derby next week in Denver, the club announced Wednesday. Gallo joined 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and said he would like to participate in the derby but had yet...
NHLchatsports.com

Thank You, Viktor Arvidsson

Thank you, Viktor Arvidsson. Thank you for the overtime goals. Thank you for the toothless grins, the “Arvi Hustle,” the jump-screens, the “RV” memes. Thank you for taking over Yannick Weber’s Predators Foundation pet club. Thank you for playing your heart out in gold. Arvidsson was a true home-grown Predator....
MLBthe-journal.com

Soto, Gallo fill out field for Home Run Derby at Coors Field

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The field is set for the All-Star Home Run Derby after Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo and Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto filled the last two spots Wednesday for next week's slugfest at Coors Field in Denver. Gallo has 23 homers after going deep two more...
MLBDallas News

Source: Rangers slugger Joey Gallo joins Home Run Derby field

With two swings on Wednesday, Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo hit baseballs that traveled a combined 904.5 feet inside Globe Life Field. That type of power will play well a mile high in Denver next week. In addition to next week’s All-Star Game, Gallo will also compete in the Home Run...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Athletics slugger Matt Olson joins 2021 field

On Tuesday, Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson became the sixth confirmed participant in this year's Home Run Derby. Olson, 27, is again enjoying a productive power season for the A's. In 80 games this season, Olson has 20 home runs, and he's slugging .552. That's despite the generally pitcher-friendly nature of his home ballpark in Oakland. For his career, Olson has 123 home runs, including 36 in 2019. Across parts of six MLB seasons, Olson has averaged 40 home runs per 162 games played. In related matters, he boasts a swing that's very conducive for power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy