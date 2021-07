As you can tell by the name of our site, we don't care very much for motorcycles. It's not that we don't like them, it's just that we don't trust a machine that can fall over just by turning. But every so often, a motorcycle comes along that makes us sit up and take note. BMW M's first ever bike is one such machine. Dubbed the M 1000 RR, it's an evolution of the S 1000 RR that came before, but with far more tech and brilliance. It looks spectacular too, especially when posing as a safety bike, and now BMW has taken it to the track along with the fantastic M3 Competition.