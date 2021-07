BMW’s latest electric vehicle isn’t a car, instead, it’s a futuristic-looking all-electric scooter with 80 miles of range, called the CE 04. Powered by a 42 hp (42.5 PS/31 kW) electric motor that’s located between the 8.9 kWh battery and the rear wheel, the CE 04 can go up to 75 mph (120 km/h), so it’s good for a bit of highway driving, too. Perfect for short daily commutes, the scooter recharges from 0-100% in four hours and 20 minutes from a standard wall plug. With a level 2 charger, that time shrinks to just 1 hour and 40 minutes, and if you just need to go from 20-80% charge, it’ll do that in 45 minutes.