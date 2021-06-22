Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Gus Kenworthy Says He's Helping Colton Underwood Make New Gay Friends: 'He Enjoyed Himself' In P-Town

By Michael Gioia
Ok Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been an eventful Pride month for Gus Kenworthy and his new pal Colton Underwood. A few weeks ago, the two were out and about celebrating in Provincetown, Mass. — and the Olympian exclusively tells OK! that it was a gay ole time had by all. Article continues below advertisement.

okmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Underwood
Person
Gus Kenworthy
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Gay Man#Olympian#Good Morning America#Cbd Wellness Company Beam#Espn#Dream Powder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Skiing
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Sweet Post: ‘Feeling Especially Blessed’

Totally loved up! Hannah Brown couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and she wants the world to know it. “Adam appreciation post,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

The New Faces of Pride: TikTok Stars Chris & Ian Share the Kind of Love Story They Want to See More Of

Watch: Laverne Cox Talks Protecting Trans Lives for Pride Month: Legacy Maker. With the world slowly beginning to come out on the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, this Pride season is one of tremendous celebration. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ+ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2021.
TV ShowsVulture

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Contestants Unionized to Send This Schmuck Home

This must have been what our friends at The New Yorker felt like a few days ago. On Monday night’s Bachelorette episode, an astounding thing unfolded during Kate Thurston’s rose ceremony, even by the franchise’s dumb standards of drama: Led by gym owner Mike P., the entire body of contestants joined together to let Thurston know that fellow contestant Karl, an alleged “motivational speaker,” is an ass who’s totally on the show for all the wrong reasons. “This isn’t something that we want to do right now, because of what you’ve gone through,” Mike P. told her after receiving a rose. “But we feel as a unit it’s our job to protect your heart, and we’ve come together in solidarity and we think that, unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth. As a unit, we really feel that’s what you need to hear.” Welcome, comrades! If you recall from the last episode, Karl decided to speculate random shit about the other men to mess with Thurston’s head, confirming Vulture’s theory that every Karl we know is destined to ruin a good party.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Tyler Posey Says His Girlfriend Helped Him Realize He's Queer

Tyler Posey is crediting his girlfriend with helping him understand his sexual identity. Not only that, but Posey discussed how hurtful other subsequent comments were, particularly the ones about his mother who passed away from breast cancer in 2014. That said, he added that he's now come to "a place where I can somewhat laugh at that kind of thing" after getting sober and prioritizing his mental health, though he also went on to acknowledge that many dealing with "this kind of shit may not be as strong mentally."
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Julianne Hough to Be Named Next Bachelorette?!

If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, we probably don't need to tell you that there have been quite a few major shakeups in recent months. Chris Harrison was fired; two Bachelorettes filmed their seasons back-to-back, and it's looking more and more as though Tayshia Adams is poised to become the new face of the franchise.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

K. Michelle Responds To Selfie Backlash: "I Haven't Did Nothing To My Face"

After her latest selfies took the internet by surprise, K. Michelle has returned to talk about the reactions to her look. The award-winning singer dropped off a few stunning photos of herself rocking pink hair, but it wasn't her coif that caught attention. It didn't take long for people to draw comparisons to photos of the singer back in her Love & Hip Hop days long ago, and some people insisted that K. Michelle had undergone cosmetic surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy