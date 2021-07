The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Detroit Tigers scored seven times. Kolby Allard allowed two earned runs in 5 1⁄3 innings and also struck out nine Tigers as he ran his pitch count up to 90 offerings. That’s the good news. The bad news is he allowed five runs total on five hits, two walks, and was the victim of an extremely costly hiccup at first base by Nate Lowe in a five-run outburst by Detroit.