NEC Launches 5G xHaul Transformation Services

It wasn’t long ago that the “metaverse” was a make-believe place, in the true sense of the term. A term first used by sci-fi writer (and Blue Origin’s first employee) Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel, Snow Crash, it described a space shared by physical and augmented reality (AR). Today, that world is rapidly forming into what Stephenson imagined would replace the Internet. Just consider this: In 2020, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) - XR tech - were the focus of CES®. Nearly every announcement, booth and pressroom conversation focused on how XR will become a new way of life. During the CES Digital Health Summit, for example, attendees watched a compelling documentary about a community hospital that used VR to create patient-focused addiction treatment.