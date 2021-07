The Jewel of the Jersey Shore. The Resort Queen of the Garden State. The Victorian Star at Exit Zero. Cape May, that liberally nicknamed vacation spot at the bottom of the New Jersey peninsula (below the first mile marker on the Garden State Parkway) has the Atlantic Ocean on one side, the Delaware Bay on the other, and dozens of restaurants, B&Bs, rental houses, beaches and fun things to do in between. Dutch Captain Cornelius Mey claimed it for the Province of New Netherland in the early 1600s. Today, couples and families claim it all for themselves.