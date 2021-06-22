Cancel
Military

The Nuclear Threat

Daily News-Record
 16 days ago

I don’t know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation and, if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons. There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn’t agree to this — and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn’t work, and/or increased trade doesn’t remove the threat — then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.

www.dnronline.com
#Russia#Arms Race#Nato
Military
Politics
Nuclear Weapons
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran refuses to give nuclear site images to IAEA

DUBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported. "The agreement has expired ... any...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Biden tells outgoing Israeli president: ‘Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on my watch’

President Biden on Monday promised outgoing Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that Iran will never get a nuclear weapon on his watch. Mr. Biden’s remarks came during an Oval Office visit with his Israeli counterpart. The visit was largely ceremonial and a way for Mr. Biden to say farewell to Mr. Rivlin before the Israeli president’s term expires next month.
Albuquerque, NMkrwg.org

US officials double down on push for nuclear modernization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A top U.S. nuclear security official and the leaders of three key national laboratories are doubling down on the push to modernize the country's nuclear arsenal and the science and technology that back it up. During a virtual forum Friday, the officials acknowledged global pressures that include more investment by Russia and China in nuclear weapons and advanced laser capabilities. The head of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, Kim Budil, says the United States has an opportunity to re-imagine its entire nuclear enterprise. She also notes that competition on the international stage for computing, artificial intelligence and other critical technologies is extraordinary right now and that the U.S. needs to maintain a leadership role in that arena.
Middle EastWDIO-TV

Iran: No decision on camera deal with UN nuclear inspectors

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran says it hasn't yet made a decision about whether to extend an agreement with the U.N. atomic watchdog over access to surveillance footage at its nuclear sites. The remarks by the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry on Monday come after a three-month deal between Tehran...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

The Iran Nuclear Deal Isn’t the Problem. Iran Is.

Ebrahim Raisi’s election as president of Iran came as no surprise. All those who might have been a threat to him were disqualified. He was the choice of the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and small wonder: Few people better embody the ideology of the Islamic Republic. He will not open Iran up to the outside world, and will certainly not look to accommodate the United States in any way. As for Iran’s behavior in the Middle East, he has made clear that it is “not negotiable.”
Militarytennesseestar.com

Commentary: Open Letter to Anti-Nuclear Activists

Anti-nuclear activist groups like the so-called Physicians for Social Responsibility, Ploughshares, Union of Concerned Scientists, Federation of American Scientists, and others criticize the U.S. and national security professionals for supposedly wrongly “demonizing” Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. Hypocritically, these same anti-nuclear activists routinely “demonize” the U.S. national security community and any President and Congress that wants to modernize the U.S. nuclear deterrent to prevent World War III. More than one anti-nuclear activist has called me and my colleagues the “root of all evil” because we will not “give peace a chance” by engaging recklessly in yet another dangerously irresponsible act of unilateral disarmament—like banning U.S. ICBMs.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran says nuclear deal salvageable but will not negotiate forever

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran said on Saturday it believes a reinstatement of its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers is possible but warned that Tehran “will not negotiate forever”. “Out of a steadfast commitment to salvage a deal that the US tried to torpedo, Iran has been the most...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

European powers decry latest nuclear move by Iran

BERLIN (AP) — Germany, France and Britain are voicing “grave concern” over a further move by Iran that they say is a serious violation of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, warning that it threatens the outcome of talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the agreement.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Greatest Military Fear Come True: How America Threated a Nuclear Attack

In 1955, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army embarked on a bloody amphibious landing to capture a fortified Nationalist island, only about twice the size of a typical golf course. Not only did the battle exhibit China’s growing naval capabilities, it was a pivotal moment in a chain of events that led Eisenhower to threaten a nuclear attack on China—and led Congress to pledge itself to the defense of Taiwan.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
POTUSNew York Post

Taliban celebrate seizure of US weapons from Afghan troops

​Taliban fighters can be seen in recently released video​s​ celebrating the seizure of US Humvees, tanks and assault weapons from Afghan security forces as the Biden administration begins its troop withdrawal​ before the Sept. 11 deadline. The Taliban have been capturing key districts in the northern part of the war-torn...
Chinarealcleardefense.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Russia says situation in Afghanistan could deteriorate quickly

Russia on Wednesday said the situation in Afghanistan could "swiftly deteriorate" amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops, offering assistance to neighboring Tajikistan over the wave of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon that Moscow would aid the former Soviet territory if...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
Energy IndustrySentinel

The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green

The bottom line is that nuclear power is not carbon free – that the “nuclear cycle” of uranium mining, enrichment, enrichment, and so on, makes a “substantial contribution to global warming,” as explains Michel Lee, chair of the Council on Intelligent Energy & Conservation Policy, in this article by me in Extra! Moreover, nuclear power plants themselves emit Carbon-14 – not only carbon but radioactive carbon, as notes the article below by me in Independent Australia. And if a half-hour TV program might be effective, here is a TV program I did “The Hoax That Nuclear Power Is Green” which also takes on the myth that nuclear power is carbon-free.
Worldwhbl.com

Turkish, U.S. defence ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet. Ankara has offered to run...

