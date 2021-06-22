Son charged with killing father faces trial

Sarah Eames | The Daily Star Dylan Robinson, right, consults with his assigned counsel, Thomas Hegeman, during the first day of proceedings in Robinson’s murder trial Monday, June 21, in Otsego County Court.

“Why? Why? Why?” were the last words allegedly cried out by 53-year-old Kenneth Robinson in the moments before he was killed in his Worcester home more than a year and a half ago, according to testimony heard on the first day of trial for his teenage son, Dylan, who was charged with his murder.

“It’s a very simple case,” Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl told the jury. “It’s a very forward case, a very heartbreaking case, a very sad case.”

“It’s a very difficult case,” assigned defense counsel Thomas Hegeman countered in his opening statement. “It’s a very difficult case to listen to, to judge and to have to sit through.”

The jury heard testimony from six witnesses for the prosecution Monday, June 21, in Otsego County Court, including Dr. Robert Stoppacher, the forensic pathologist who conducted Robinson’s autopsy at Lourdes Hospital two days after the murder.

Kenneth Robinson was shot first through the right shoulder, Stoppacher said. A second shot to the left side of his head delivered the final blow.

“Either of those could have been lethal on their own, certainly, but together they were lethal and, in my opinion, what resulted in his passing,” Stoppacher said.

Lab reports showed traces of marijuana, caffeine, nicotine and buprenorphine — more commonly known by the brand name Suboxone — in Robinson’s blood, Stoppacher said, though not in an amount significant enough to have contributed to his death.

PLANNING THE ROBBERY

Kenneth Robinson grew and sold marijuana, according to testimony given by New York State Police Investigator Brian Mackey, who testified that he took Dylan Robinson into custody the night of the murder and interviewed him at the Oneonta barracks.

It was marijuana and cash that the intruders were after when they entered Kenneth Robinson’s home the night of Oct. 10, 2019, according to testimony from Anais Soto, one of five teenage co-conspirators, but the group ultimately left empty-handed.

Soto, who pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in exchange for testifying against Dylan, recalled the group meeting at co-defendant Nicolas Meridy’s residence on Fairview Street in the hours before the murder.

Dylan and Meridy, the latter of whom pleaded guilty to murder in August, had been discussing plans of a robbery for at least several days leading up to the incident, Soto testified. She said she was aware of the intent to burglarize someone when she and five others left Meridy’s residence later that evening.

The group of six traveled from Oneonta to Worcester in a car belonging to the family of Tatiana Febo, a Downsville teen whose case was transferred to Family Court along with that of Walton teen Alexis Lottermann for their apparent lesser involvement in and knowledge of the incident.

Febo and Lottermann stayed in the car once the group arrived on Head Road, several hundred feet from Kenneth Robinson’s trailer, Soto testified.

Dylan Robinson retrieved a stash of long guns — six shotguns and five rifles — from beneath a green blanket in the trunk of the car, she continued.

Soto, who testified she had never held a gun before and didn’t know how to use one, said Dylan offered her a brief primer before ordering her and Alexander Borggreen to stand guard at the rear entrance to Kenneth Robinson’s house while he and Meridy found their way inside.

WITNESS REFUSES TO TESTIFY

Borggreen was called to the stand Monday both with and without the jury present, persistently refusing to testify or even speak in spite of the terms of his plea deal that stipulated his testimony and cooperation in Dylan’s prosecution.

Declaring Borggreen sworn in despite his repeated refusal to raise his shackled hand and take the oath, Judge John F. Lambert asked him if he had been threatened or bribed for his refusal to testify, to which the orange-clad teen shook his head no.

Muehl told The Daily Star after court adjourned Monday that he did not suspect witness tampering.

“They’re best friends,” he said. “He doesn’t want to get on the stand and testify against his friend.”

Muehl noted that he could seek to vacate Borggreen’s guilty plea to the lesser burglary charge and start his case “from scratch,” with the original murder charges intact if he refused to cooperate.

Soto recalled hearing an altercation between Dylan, Kenneth and Meridy from outside the residence. A young child of about 5 was ordered into the back bedroom with his brother, she said, noting that she caught a glimpse of the boy, but did not yet recognize him as Dylan’s brother.

Shortly after the first shot was fired, Soto said, she heard Meridy call out that he was “down and needed help.”

Meridy allegedly sustained a gash on his forehead from the butt of Dylan’s rifle, a blow he had apparently intended for his father, Soto testified.

‘WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?’

Borggreen hesitated at first before entering the residence, leaving the door open and Soto within earshot. Soon after, Soto said, she heard Dylan and Meridy discussing plans to burn down the residence.

“What about the kids?” Soto recalled yelling through the open door.

Meridy said to leave them there as he and Dylan searched for materials to start the blaze.

When she finally entered the residence to retrieve the kids, Soto said, Meridy put pillowcases over their heads as they were marched past their father’s body. Soto then recognized them as Dylan’s younger brothers, whom she said she had previously met at their mother’s house.

Both boys, roused from sleep, were in their underwear and shivering in the cold October air, Soto said. She asked the older of the two to give his shirt to his younger brother, but no sooner had he taken it off did Meridy snatch it away, telling them, “It’s mine now.”

Meridy made the boys walk up the road a distance and then abandoned them as the group drove off, Soto said.

Upon returning to the car, Soto said, Lottermann and Febo asked if the others were OK.

“Dylan had a smile on his face,” she recalled tearfully. “He said, ‘Yeah, I just killed my dad.’ And kept repeating it.”

Asked if Dylan ever seemed upset by what he had done, Soto scoffed and said “not at all.”

Asked about her thoughts upon returning to the car, Soto said, “I was just lost. I just knew that my life was …” before she trailed off in sobs.

“Screwed,” Muehl told The Daily Star after adjournment. “She knew her life was screwed.”

Soto has not yet been sentenced but faces eight to 10 years behind bars for pleading guilty to robbery, Muehl said, admitting that she “didn’t get a great deal.”

“If it wasn’t for her, who knows what would have happened to those kids,” he said.

Kenneth Robinson’s friend and neighbor, Karl Hoecker, testified that he was watching TV with his wife and daughter in their home when they were interrupted by pounding on the door at around 9 p.m. that evening. He said he answered the door to find the two younger Robinsons standing there.

“My brother shot my dad,” Hoecker said one of the boys told him.

Hoecker said his wife fetched clothes for the boys while he called police, meeting them out front and pointing them toward the Robinson residence, from which smoke was already pouring.

Trooper Mark Head testified that he was one of the first to arrive on scene. He said he and another trooper dragged the body out by the feet, landing it at the bottom of the front steps before covering it with a tarp.

A lifelong Worcester resident, Head said he was able to identify the body as Kenneth Robinson almost immediately, despite “very traumatic open wounds” to Robinson’s chest, face, shoulder and arm.

‘ONE OF THE SADDEST CASES’

Mackey testified that he was driving on Interstate 88, en route to the scene of a possible homicide in Worcester, when he was diverted to an East End address, the Oneonta home of Dylan Robinson’s mother, Jamie Osborne.

During the interview at the Oneonta barracks, Mackey said, Dylan denied traveling to Worcester that day, telling him instead that he spent the afternoon in Neahwa Park with Lottermann and Borggreen “smoking blunts and drinking tequila” until sometime between 8 and 9 p.m., when he received a phone call from his mother that “something happened.”

Later in the interview, Mackey said, Dylan recanted his original story and said that he had stolen $300 from a group of Worcester residents who were determined to collect. He admitted to entering his father’s home that evening, armed with guns belonging to his father, but pinned the shooting on a different member of the group.

Until this point in the interview, Mackey said, Dylan showed “no remorse” and appeared “nonchalant,” but started to “act a little shaky” when he began to tell of the robbery, allegedly begging police to protect his family.

The other members of the group were identified and brought into the Oneonta and Sidney barracks for questioning, Mackey said, “but it was determined that none of them had anything to do with the crime.”

Estimating that Dylan was held in the interview room for about three hours, Mackey said that the teen was left alone with the camera running for extended periods, describing him at times putting his head down and appearing to sleep, fidgeting with the strings and zipper of his hoodie, fixing his hair in the reflection of the one-way mirror and occasionally pacing the 10-foot-by-8-foot room.

Upon cross-examination, Mackey testified that it was “typical” for interviewees left alone in the room to put their heads down, but not the other seemingly restless movements Dylan exhibited.

The teen did not display frustration, Mackey answered under Hegeman’s questioning, but “adamantly wanted to keep talking to us” even after his mother called an end to the interview while she sought counsel.

In exchange for his inability to solicit testimony from Borggreen, Muehl said Hegeman agreed to allow him to call Dylan Robinson’s 12-year-old brother, Cory, as his first witness Tuesday.

Cory Robinson was willing and prepared to testify Monday, Muehl said, but the testimony was pushed back in order to give Hegeman time to prepare for his cross-examination, as Cory was not named in the original list of witnesses.

Citing “differing allegiances” among the Robinson family, Muehl warned that if Cory Robinson was to change his mind about testifying before taking the stand Tuesday, he would have the 12-year-old’s initial statements to police read into the record as evidence.

“This is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever tried,” Muehl told The Daily Star, adding that he remains confident in securing a guilty verdict.

Dylan Robinson had been offered a plea deal that his lawyer “begged and begged” him to take, Muehl said, but his refusal leaves the defense with “not much of a case.”

The trial is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Otsego County Courthouse in Cooperstown.