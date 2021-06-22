TDA column: Listening to Henderson County about the good, the bad of tourism

As the new Henderson County Tourism Development Authority executive director, one of my first tasks is to listen to what Henderson County wants (and doesn’t) from tourism. To that end, I’m on a listening tour to hear from our public, civic and business leaders. But we also want to hear from every resident. The TDA is conducting a resident survey until July 1. We hope you will take 10 minutes to go to our website and take the survey, at www.visithendersonvillenc.org/survey.