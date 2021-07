India is preparing for the commercial rollout of 5G products in 2022. As a market, opportunities are expected to open up for every player in the value chain. The smartphone market has shown resilience during the pandemic and declined by just 4 per cent last year. Though the sales have decreased, the market has undergone a transition in the period from April 2020 to March 2021. “Snapshots of the wireless industry indicate that the total broadband subscribers in India are 778.09 million as of March 2021. The data consumption per subscriber per month is 13.5GB as of December 2020. This makes India the world’s highest data consumer,” said Vikram Tiwathia, deputy director general, Cellular Operator Association of India, speaking at ‘5G in India: Levelling Up Experiences and Accessibility,’ realme’s India 5G Webinar in partnership with Counterpoint Research.