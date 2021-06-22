Win Tickets To The Crave CLT Salty Parrot Street Food & Brew Fest

Win a pair of tickets to this Friday’s Crave CLT Salty Parrot Street Food & Brew Festival at Salty Parrot Brewing Company! To enter, head to our Instagram page and follow the instructions on the contest post by 12 PM-noon Thursday, June 24th – unlimited entries allowed, just follow the instructions in the contest post! One winner will be randomly drawn and contacted from all eligible entries. You can find Salty Parrot Brewing Company at 1200 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28203 and online at saltyparrotbrewing.com. Read more about Friday’s festival here.