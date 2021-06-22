Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Win Tickets To The Crave CLT Salty Parrot Street Food & Brew Fest

By WCCB Web Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin a pair of tickets to this Friday’s Crave CLT Salty Parrot Street Food & Brew Festival at Salty Parrot Brewing Company! To enter, head to our Instagram page and follow the instructions on the contest post by 12 PM-noon Thursday, June 24th – unlimited entries allowed, just follow the instructions in the contest post! One winner will be randomly drawn and contacted from all eligible entries. You can find Salty Parrot Brewing Company at 1200 S Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28203 and online at saltyparrotbrewing.com. Read more about Friday’s festival here.

www.wccbcharlotte.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crave#Street Food#Parrot#Advertising#Food Drink#Saltyparrotbrewing Com#Wccb Charlotte#Cw#Arv#Crave Clt#Charlotte Arbitron Adi#Contest#Station#Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...