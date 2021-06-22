Scituate LGBTQIA+ community comes together for special event

No one can whistle a symphony. It takes an orchestra to play it. ~Halford E. Luccock. A month ago, I started working at SPAN, and daily I am reminded of the many people who do something, no matter how small, to help others and how all those little actions are combined to form something truly amazing. At the quiet moments at the end of the day, I like reflecting on the number of people who were here at some point and played a part in the help that SPAN provides to local families with eviction prevention, utility turnoffs, medical bills and food.