Public Safety

Man who was shot at family gathering in Dover in critical condition

 16 days ago

Jun. 22—DOVER — The 35-year-old man who was shot multiple times at a city residence Sunday afternoon was in critical condition Monday, according to police. According to police, the shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance at a family gathering at the residence located at 42 New Rochester Road. Dover police and fire personnel arrived on scene Sunday afternoon and discovered the man had sustained gunshot wounds.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Medical Center#Dover#The Man Who#Police
Public Safety
