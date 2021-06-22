Man who was shot at family gathering in Dover in critical condition
Jun. 22—DOVER — The 35-year-old man who was shot multiple times at a city residence Sunday afternoon was in critical condition Monday, according to police. According to police, the shooting occurred during a domestic disturbance at a family gathering at the residence located at 42 New Rochester Road. Dover police and fire personnel arrived on scene Sunday afternoon and discovered the man had sustained gunshot wounds.