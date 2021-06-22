Cancel
Technology

Cellwize, Intel to Accelerate Deployment of AI-driven 5G vRAN Networks

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCellwize Wireless on Monday announced a collaboration with Intel to help operators deploy 5G virtual RAN (vRAN) more quickly, with a fully automated process. The collaboration will enable Cellwize’s CHIME technology on Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration and Intel FlexRAN reference software in order to propel deployment of automated AI-driven 5G vRAN networks.

www.thefastmode.com
#5g#Acceleration#Access Network#Cellwize Wireless#Intel Xeon Scalable#Cellwize Chime#Vp#Intel Cellwize
